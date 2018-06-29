Tukkatatong Petpayathai Shows Experience And Skill With Triumph Over Mehdi Zatout

Muay Thai stylists Tukkatatong Petpayathai and Mehdi Zatout donned the 4-ounce gloves for a ONE Super Series kickboxing contest. The clash of styles between kicker and puncher made for a fascinating battle for three rounds of action on Friday, 29 June.

After the bout went to the judges’ scorecards, it was Tukkatatong who took the unanimous decision at ONE: SPIRIT OF A WARRIOR in Yangon, Myanmar. A knockdown late in the first round was a major factor in swaying the judges during a competitive match-up.

Tukkatatong, of Evolve MMA, started strongest, with his feared left kick from the southpaw stance landing to the legs, body, and head. Zatout tried to return fire, but his right kick did not land with the same impact.

The Frenchman did his best work when he was aggressive with his boxing, but it caused him to walk into a left hook from his opponent late in the round. It landed cleanly on the chin, and sent him flying back onto the mat.

The Thai’s game plan continued to pay off in the second round, as he repeatedly unleashed hard left kicks at Zatout.

“Diamond Heart” relentlessly pressed forward with his fists, but he absorbed many strikes as the seasoned Nak Muay kept finding the gaps to land his round kicks.

In the final frame, the Evolve man’s success with those strikes was evident, as the Pattaya-based athlete began to slow down. Tukkatatong evaded his punches with sharp head movement and dumped his man to the canvas, before finishing the round with a boxing flurry of his own.

Both men raised their hands, but the balance of the contest seemed to be in Tukatatong’s favour. He added another big win to his already vast record, improving to 241-33-2 in striking contests.

He also maintained the unbeaten streak in ONE Super Series for the Thai warriors from Evolve.

Coming in on relatively late notice, Mehdi Zatout put in an honourable performance against one of the world’s best, and will hope to achieve the victory his skills suggest he is capable of when he has more time to prepare.