Two Indonesian islands listed for sale online

On sale: A screenshot of the privateislandonline.com website, taken on Wednesday, shows the listing of the two Indonesian islands, Ajab Island and Tojo Una Una Island. The islands have been listed for sale as private property since Tuesday.

Two of the country's islands have been listed for sale on privateislandonline.com, an international property website managed by Ontario-based Private Island Inc. that specializes in island properties.

Ajab Island in Riau Islands Province and Tojo Una Una Island in Central Sulawesi have been listed on the website as of Tuesday.

According to the website, Ajab Island, only a 20-minute boat ride from tourist destination Bintan Island, is being offered for US$3.3 million (S$4.4 billion) under a freehold title.The island was described as an undeveloped 74.13-acre (30-hectare) property with a white sandy beach.

"Although Ajab Island, also known as Pulau Ajab, is not developed, development is permitted," the website read.

The website listed Tojo Una Una Island, located only 10 minutes from the nearest island of Wakai, as "upon request" with a leasehold title.

It claimed that Tojo Una Una, which was described as an undeveloped island of more than 3,000 acres (1,200 hectares), was surrounded by pristine waters and coral reefs that were ideal for diving.

"This large 3000+ acre island has been in the family for over 120 years and is remote, but accessible enough to create the perfect tourism destination," the website read.

"The island is also suitable for for the 'jabon wood industry'," it added.