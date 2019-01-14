Unattended bag containing $3,800 found on commuter train in Indonesia

JAKARTA - A bag containing Rp 40 million (S$3,800) was found in a commuter train serving the Tanah Abang-Serpong route on Friday.

Commuter train operator PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia (KCI) spokesperson Eva Chairunisa said the bag containing the money was found by a passenger service staff member on board the commuter train who reported the finding to a lost and found officer at Serpong Station, South Tangerang.

"At around 6.29pm, a red bag containing Rp 40mil was found on Tanah Abang-Serpong commuter line car number 2038," Eva confirmed on Saturday as reported by kompas.com.

The owner reported the missing bag to staff members of Rawabuntu Station in South Tangerang, who later coordinated with the staff of Serpong Station to look for the missing bag.

The bag was returned to the owner after it was verified it belonged to them.

The staffers on board the commuter trains would scan the train cars to find any unattended items, which would be stored and entered into their lost and found data system, she said.