Unidentified foreign man crushed to death by Bangkok bus

An unidentified western man was hit and killed by a bus in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district in what appeared to be a suicide, police said.

Police said the man was hit by the bus on Phra Sumen Road in front of Wat Borworniwet.

The man wore a T-shirt and shorts and had no identification documents. He had 200 euros in cash on him.

The bus conductor told police that the man jumped off the pavement and lay down in front of the bus. The bus could not stop in time and the man was crushed under the left rear wheel.

The conductor said the man lay down about two metres ahead of the bus.

Witnesses told police that the man earlier jumped in front of cars several times but the cars managed to stop before hitting him.