Unruly in the skies: Passenger assaults crew member during smoking row

A woman in her 20s assaulted a female flight attendant after she was caught smoking in the toilet on a plane en route to Vietnam, according to Incheon police Tuesday.

The 25-year-old passenger was reportedly drunk when she was caught by the flight attendant smoking in the bathroom of the plane, leaving from Incheon International Airport to Noi Bai International Airport at 11:30 p.m. last year on Aug. 21.

Budget airline Eastar confirmed that the passenger flew into a rage -- kicking her in the stomach -- after the flight attendant, 23, tried to stop her from smoking and capture the incident on video with her smartphone.

The Incheon District Court views that the passenger, who possibly suffers from depression, committed the assault under the influence of alcohol.

The court ordered the woman to serve four years in prison suspended for a year and pay a 1 million won (S$1,245) fine.