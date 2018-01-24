US Defence Secretary sees Indonesian forces drink snake blood, roll in glass

JAKARTA - United States Defence Secretary James Mattis saw Indonesian troops drink snake blood, roll in glass, break bricks with their heads, walk on fire, and more, in a rare military demonstration on Wednesday (Jan 24) meant to show the unique skills of Indonesia's military.

Pentagon chiefs are accustomed to seeing foreign forces carry out more routine military demonstrations during foreign travel and, ahead of Wednesday's event, the press travelling with Mattis was expecting a hostage rescue drill.

The ceremony at Indonesia's armed forces headquarters was far more theatrical, however, even featuring a blindfolded soldier shoot out a balloon held between the legs of one of his colleagues. At least one shot missed, although no one appeared injured.

To the sounds of beating drums, the Indonesian soldiers performed a series of gripping martial arts techniques, breaking what appeared to be concrete bricks with their heads. They also smashed stacks of burning blocks with their hands.

Perhaps the highlight was a demonstration involving live snakes, which Indonesian forces brought out in bags and scattered on the ground, just feet from where Mattis was standing. That included a King Cobra, which widened its neck as it if were going to attack.

The soldiers then cut off the snake heads and fed the snake blood to each other, as the crowd looked on. At least one Indonesian soldier bit a snake in half.

At the end of the demonstration, to the tune of the movie"Mission Impossible," the Indonesian forces carried out a hostage rescue operation, deploying stealthily from helicopters - with police dogs. The dogs intercepted the gunman.

"As you can see, the dogs bit the terrorist," the narrator concluded.

Mattis did not immediately comment on the demonstration, which came at the end of a three-day visit to Indonesia. He travels next to Vietnam.