Van driver killed, eight Korean tourists among injured in Thailand accident

Eight South Korean tourists were injured when the speeding van they were travelling in hit the rear of a pickup truck making a U-turn and a motorcycle, before colliding with a concrete barrier on a road in Chachoengsao on Monday.

The driver of the van, Sangworn Chancharoen, 56, was killed in the accident, which occurred at kilometre marker No 48 on Bang Na-Trat Road in Bang Pakong district's Tambon Bang Pakong at noon.

Police said four of the Koreans were severely injured, while the other four suffered less serious injuries.

The eight were rushed to Chularat 11 Hospital.

Motorcyclist Prawit Jidcharoen, 40, suffered a broken left leg and was rushed to Bang Pakong Hospital.

Police said Sanon Polchai, 40, the driver of the pickup truck involved in the accident, and two of his passengers were also injured and taken to Chularat 11 Hospital.

Sanon told police that he had been making a U-turn when the speeding van hit his pickup, causing the van to hit the motorcycle and lose control before crashing into the road barrier.