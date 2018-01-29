Vice principal punished for shooting arrow at female teacher

Vice principal punished for shooting arrow at female teacher
PHOTO: Pixabay
Ahn Sang-yool
The Korea Herald/Asia News Network
Jan 29, 2018

A vice principal will receive a heavy punishment for forcing a female teacher to stand in front of a target while he tested out a training bow.

According to the Incheon Metropolitan City Office of Education, its disciplinary committee has decided to either dismiss or demote the vice principal of an elementary school in Gyeyang, Incheon.

An investigation team confirmed that the vice principal had shot a safety-tipped arrow at the target with the female teacher positioned in front of it. It asked the Incheon Metropolitan City Office of Education to mete out punishment.

An employee from the Office of Education said, "The investigation team dismissed the vice principal's objection, declaring it invalid. However, we cannot reveal the punishment in detail before notifying the person directly involved in the matter."

The vice principal was removed from his post on Jan. 2.

The female teacher had petitioned to the National Human Rights Commission of Korea to punish the vice principal for violation of human rights.

 

Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement