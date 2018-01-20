Victorio Senduk remains unbeaten in epic ONE return

The spirit of martial arts flowed through the Jakarta Convention Center on Saturday, 20 January, as Indonesia’s Victorio “Indra" Senduk made his return at ONE: KINGS OF COURAGE after five years away from ONE Championship.

He was looking to keep his undefeated record in tact against fellow compatriot Yohan “The Ice Man” Mulia Legowo, who promised to finish him in the first two rounds and snap a two-bout losing streak.

Only one could achieve his goal, and “Indra” was that man.

Legowo did not make it an easy match for his foe. “The Ice Man” rushed forward from the opening bell looking to clinch with Senduk, getting one hook in against the fence and looking to take his his back. Completing a takedown to side control 50 seconds into the bout, Legowo worked his way to full mount.

“The Ice Man” went to work with left elbows and right hands, all the while searching for a submission. He eventually saw his opening and latched on to a deep armbar, but the resilient Senduk refused to submit and tried scrambling out.

Senduk eventually broke free, wound up on top of his rival, and dropped an intense barrage of hands and knees. Referee Yuji Shimada looked on closely, and nearly stopped the contest before the bell rang to end the first round.

Seizing the change in momentum, Senduk came forward aggressively in the second and connected with an overhand right, which dropped Legowo to his knees. As “The Iceman" struggled to find his wits, a knee found his head and left him dazed. The unbeaten “Indra” then followed up with ground strikes and would not let up.

Legowo tried valiantly to survive the blows, but he was so wobbled that the referee wisely decided to call a halt to the action, awarding Senduk the win by referee stoppage at 57 seconds of round two.

“Indra” could have walked off into the sunset undefeated, but his successful return to ONE at 36 years of age makes him a potential opponent for any man at featherweight division.

Senduk was humble in victory though, and did not issue any challenges, choosing instead to thank God and all the fans in Jakarta for giving him a reason to be there.