Video shows crowd cheering as last few Thai Navy Seal divers and rescuers exit from cave

The last four Thai Navy SEALs giving a thumbs up after exiting safely from the Tham Luang cave.

A video clip shows the moment on Tuesday night when four Thai Navy Seal divers, who had accompanied the last members to be rescued from deep in the Chiang Rai's flooded cave complex, left the cave, with army medic Dr Pak Loharnshoon being the last person to get out.

According to reports, the four had been staying inside the cave with the boys since they were found by divers last Monday.

Wearing sunglasses and face masks the quartet gave the thumbs up sign to photographers after they exited the cave.

According to rescue-command chief Narongsak Osottanakorn on Tuesday night, about 10,000 people contributed to the successful weeks-long operations to rescue 12 boys and their assistant football coach from the flooded Tham Luang cave,

Help had poured in from across the world, making it possible to complete the so-called “Mission Impossible” that kicked off after 13 members of a local football team in Thailand’s Chiang Rai province went missing inside the cave on June 23 in the wake of flash floods.

He also urged everyone to remember Petty Officer First Class Samarn Kunan, a former SEAL, who died inside the cave during his efforts to support the rescue operation as the “Tham Luang Hero”.