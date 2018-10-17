Video shows Thailand's anti-corruption official pulling gun on taxi

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has given a fact-finding committee 15 days to determine why its assistant secretary-general, Piset Nakhaphan, pulled a gun on a taxi driver at the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex in north Bangkok.

Video captured by the taxi's dashboard camera, which has widely circulated online, shows a man resembling Piset draw a pistol and point it at the taxi driver.

As security guards gather, a woman appears and speaks to both the taxi driver and the man with the gun, urging the latter back to his car. The taxi leaves the scene.

NACC secretary-general Worawit Sookboon confirmed that the gun-wielding man was Piset but insisted this was a personal matter that had nothing to do with his official position and duties.

Worawit's deputy, Natcha Kerdsri, will lead the fact-finding committee assigned to investigate the circumstances.

Piset told Thung Song Hong police on Tuesday that the taxi had cut in front of him just before he entered the government complex.

He honked his horn and overtook the taxi because he and wife were hurrying to do an errand at a state office. Piset claimed the taxi tailed him, honking its horn several times with the headlights on high beam.

He said he stopped to confront the taxi driver and took his gun for self-protection but had no intention of firing it.

"I want the public to see what happened before that - not just the clip of me taking out the gun," he said