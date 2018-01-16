Viral CCTV footage of sexual misconduct leads to arrest

PHOTO: Kompas.com
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Jan 16, 2018

The Police have arrested a suspect in a sexual harassment case that occurred in Beji, Depok, after the incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

"The suspect is identified as IH, 29 years old," Depok Police chief of general crimes Comr. Putu Kholis Aryana told kompas.com on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Jl. Kuningan Datuk in Beji, Depok, on Jan. 11.

The victim, a woman in a hijab, was walking alone down a small street in the area when a man on a motorcycle approached her from behind. The man reached out and touched the woman, and then immediately sped up to flee the scene while the shocked woman yelled at him.

The incident was recorded by a nearby CCTV camera that belonged to a Mandiri Bank office. The footage was released on social media shortly after the incident and went viral.

Putu said the suspect, a private employee, was arrested around noon on Monday at his residence in Mekarsari, Cimanggis, Depok.

IH was facing charges of Article 281 of the Criminal Code on indecent acts that violate social norms, said Putu.

The article carries a maximum punishment of two years and eight months in prison.

