Virgin Active opens fitness club in Chiang Mai

International health and fitness club operator Virgin Active Fitness Clubs, which has been operating in Thailand since 2014, will open a branch in Chiang Mai.

The company said in a press release that Virgin Active Chiang Mai would opens its doors on March 17, and it would "redefine the way of life for many of Chiang Mai's residents as they begin working out in a premium and sophisticated fitness facility".

It will feature 2,000 square metres of floorspace, with facilities including Virgin's Mind & Body Studio, Ride Studio and High Energy Studio, where more than 200 exercise programmes and classes will be conducted each week.

"Located in the popular Lanna Futuristic-styled Central Festival Chiang Mai, Virgin Active Chiang Mai is Virgin Active's first club to be opened outside of Bangkok and is also its only club in South East Asia to have a dedicated Boxing Studio," the company said.

The club is Virgin Active's seventh to be launched in Thailand.

"Expanding outside of Bangkok has always been a goal of ours," said Christian Mason, managing director, South East Asia, Virgin Active. "People today are becoming savvier when it comes to health and fitness. They are looking for services, experiences and workouts that offer not just the best value for money, but also 'speak' to them.

"Yet these were sorely missing in Chiang Mai, home to some of the world's best Muay Thai fighters. We saw this as an opportunity to enter the market, to deliver to the residents of Chiang Mai a workout venue that does not simply match what gyms in Bangkok can offer, but far exceeds peoples' expectations of what a gym can and should be."