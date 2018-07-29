WATCH: Sunset turns Osaka sky into work of art

WATCH: Sunset turns Osaka sky into work of art
PHOTO: Twitter/guenest
Alfred Bayle
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Jul 29, 2018

People in Osaka were greeted with a spectacular sight when the sun went down on July 25.

As the Japanese endure one of the hottest summer seasons to hit their country, people in Osaka were given a brief respite as the July 25 sunset painted the heavens with various shades of red and purple.

Swiss national and entrepreneur Tugi Guenes captured the painting-like scenery on video as he exited the Osaka subway station. Guenes described the event as someone opening "the gates of hell."

He may be permitted to think so considering how the bright sunset-lit sky framed by tall buildings looked ominous. Meanwhile, several people on the street occasionally stopped in their tracks to stare in amazement and take snapshots with their smartphones.

on Twitter

Other Twitter users who captured the sight on photo like Reen (@ReenHillmin) thought the red-and-purple sky was a thing of beauty.

on Twitter

With the sun out to light up another part of the world, residents and tourists alike went on with business as usual. Some may have even dropped by a local restaurant to try out the new Osaka specialty, the "Gyoza dog."

ALSO READ: Lunar eclipse: Stargazers in Singapore catch century's longest 'blood moon'

Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement