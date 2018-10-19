Watch: Thai man rescued after falling into mud following drinking session

A midnight drinking session in Chon Buri's Muang district ended with a trip to the beach for one man on Wednesday -- and his drinking buddies quickly followed him.

The Tri Khunnatham Foundation took a call for help at 6am, after friends of Songka Khamsaeng, 24, had tried for hours to extract him from the bed of sticky mud into which he’d fallen.

The foundation sent a forklift truck and the rescue operation took another hour. Songka emerged from the beach covered with mud from head to toes.

His friend, Sompong Singsitha, explained they had come to drink on the side of the elevated promenade at midnight.

But after half the bottle of whisky was finished, Songka had a sudden urge for exercise so he started jogging on the edge of the road – and promptly fell off. Luckily for him, the tide was out. Unluckily, it had left behind a mud bed the consistency of wet cement.