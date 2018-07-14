Wild Boars thank rescuers in hospital interview, share their food cravings

The Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital on Saturday released a video clip on its Facebook page showing the 12 Mu Pa (Wild Boar) Academy footballers and their coach thanking everyone for their concern and help in rescuing them.

They also conveyed that they were in good health and looked forward to tasting their favourite foods.

The 12 youths and the coach were seen in a row of beds in the three-minute clip.

Video released by hospital shows Wild Boars team expressing their gratitude Open gallery







































They spoke in the following order:

Prachak Sutham (Note), 14, said he was now in good health and he would like to thank all the rescuers.

Duangphet Promthep (Dom), 13, said he would like to eat rice with stew pork leg and he would like to thank everyone for all their moral support.

Natthawut Thakhamsai (Tle), 14, said he was now in good health and would like to eat rice with basil and crisp fried pork. He thanked everyone for all their concern.

Ekkarat Wongsukchan (Bew), 14, said he was now in good health and he thanked everyone for their concern.

Pipat Phothi (Nik), 15, said he felt in good health. He said he would like to eat rice with crisp fried pork, and rice with stew red pork. He thanked the rescuers and everyone for the moral support.

Pipat Phothi (Nik), 15Photo: Facebook

Piraphat Sompiangchai (Night), 16, said he felt in good health and he would like to eat pork pan chabu very much. He thanked everyone for all the moral support.

Phanumat Saengdee (Mix), 13, said he appreciated all the help in the rescue operation and thanked everyone for their moral support. He said he was safe now so no one should be worried about his condition.

Adul Sam-on (Dul), 14, said his condition had improved and he would like to go to a KFC shop. He said he was now killing time by drawing pictures of his friends and Coach Ek in the cave. He also said in English: “I’m Adul. I’m very fine. Thank you for helping us. Thank you very much.”

Chanin Wibulrungruang (Titan), 11, said his condition was returning to normal and he would like to eat sushi. He thanked the Navy SEALs for rescuing him and thanked everyone for all the moral support.

Pornchai Khamluang (Tee), 16, said he would like to eat fried rice with crisp pork and would like to thank everyone for all the moral support.

Sompong Jaiwong (Pong), 13, said he was strong now. He would like to eat curry basil rice with fried egg. He thanked everyone for all the moral support and thanked the international community for helping the team. “Thank you,” he said in English.

Mongkol Boonpiam (Mark), 13, said he was now strong and could even run. He would like to eat a piece of steak. He thanked everyone for all the moral support and promised to fight on

Ekkapol Chanthawong, 25, or Coach Ek, said he his condition was improving and he now felt strong. He would like to eat fried rice with crisp pork. He said he would like to thank all the people and all the ministries and Navy SEALs as well as the doctors for helping the team.