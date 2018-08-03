Woman 'accidentally' shot dead by eatery owner in Manila

An eatery owner allegedly shot a woman by accident, as he intervened in a traffic row in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Friday midnight.

A report from the Manila Police District (MPD) identified the victim as Arcell Mendoza, 22, a resident of Barangay 35 in Tondo, Manila.

Police said Mendoza was on her way home with her driver Calvin Mesa, when two men aboard a motorcycle allegedly sideswiped them along Remigio Street.

According to police, seeing the motorists already arguing, suspect Richard Peralta decided to approach and intervene.

Police said Peralta who owns the nearby Chades Tapsilog eatery, carried with him his Glock 26 pistol as he approached the scene.

According to police, Peralta's gun accidentally went off and hit Mendoza. She was rushed to the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival.

Peralta meanwhile surrendered to the Sta. Cruz Police Station with his pistol following the incident.