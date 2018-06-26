Woman arrested after 4 injured in Hong Kong shooting

Hong Kong police have arrested a woman in her 40s who opened fire at her aunts and uncles at Quarry Bay Park on Tuesday (June 26) afternoon.

The quartet aged between 60 and 80 were suffered a range of injuries in the gun attack, according to the South China Morning Post.

A man and a woman sustained head injuries, while the other two victims were shot in the shoulder and hand.

They appeared to be conscious when they were taken to hospital, Radio Television Hong Kong reported.

A handgun was found at the scene.

"It appears the suspect has a target in the incident," a police source said, ruling out the possibility of the shooter as a terrorism suspect.

