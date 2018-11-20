Woman arrested after tourist found dead in suspected drugging-robbery in Chiang Mai

Police arrested an Indonesian woman on Monday for allegedly drugging two foreign tourists in Chiang Mai in August, one of whom was found dead in his hotel room.

The suspect fled to Chantaburi, where she was apprehended, and is being transferred back to the custody of police in Chiang Mai.

Acting Chiang Mai police chief Pol Col Pichet Jiranansasin identified the suspect as Linda Wellish (not official spelling), 54, an Indonesian who was arrested on a Chiang Mai court warrant dated August 29 on suspicion of drugging two men.

In the first case, the body of Indian tourist Tharak Bart Hamas (not official spelling), 56, was found dead on a hotel bed in downtown Chiang Mai on the night of August 20. A cup of coffee was found near the bed. Hotel staff told police that the man had checked in with a pretty Thai woman with short hair.

In the second case, American tourist Gene Ber Ulfgang (not official spelling), 69, was found unconscious in a hotel room in Tambon Chank Phuek in Muang district on the evening of August 21.

He was treated in a private hospital for two days before recovering sufficiently to give his account to police. He told them he had met a woman in a beer bar and taken her back to his hotel room.