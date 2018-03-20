Woman at Bangkok BTS station posts about 'narrowly escaping death' after escalator step dislodges

Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) on Tuesday ordered that escalators at all BTS Skytrain stations be inspected after a step on one escalator at Phaya Thai station slipped off, leaving a hazardous gap.

A passenger posting as Anunya Rittichai raised the alarm on Facebook on Monday afternoon, saying she had "narrowly escaped death" when the falling step almost struck her on the foot as she was about to board the escalator.

She said a woman ahead of her stepped on the loosened metal surface and moved further up a moment before it came free.

Within 20 hours, the Facebook post was shared 42,300 times and had drawn 63,000 reactions and 15,000 comments, mostly expressing shock.

BTSC used its own Facebook page to confirm that the incident happened at 3.03pm on Monday at Phaya Thai station.

It said no one was injured because the escalator stopped immediately and was promptly sealed off. It said all Skytrain escalators had been installed by reputable European and Japanese firms and underwent continual maintenance to ensure their safety.

BTSC said the incident was unprecedented in 18 years of Skytrain service.