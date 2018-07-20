Woman berates commuter for leaving excrement on Bangkok skytrain seat

Woman berates commuter for leaving excrement on Bangkok skytrain seat
PHOTO: Facebook/Nidtayaporn Songsri
The Nation/Asia News Network
Jul 20, 2018

A Skytrain passenger moaned that her Friday morning was disrupted when another woman left excrement on a BTS seat.

The passenger, whose Facebook account is Nidtayaporn Songsri, posted a photo showing a dirty seat flanked by two other passengers.

She criticised the woman for fleeing at Phra Khanong without cleaning the seat.

on Facebook

File on Facebook

After six hours, the post drew over 4,100 reactions, 5,600 shares and 31 comments.

Some comments said the woman might have had health problems.

The Skytrain has no toilets despite repeated calls from passengers.

Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement