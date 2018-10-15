Woman dies in blaze after saving dozens of families

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network
Oct 15, 2018

A woman in New Delhi, who saved dozens of families by alerting them to a fire in their apartment, lost her life due to smoke inhalation, Tamil Nesan reported.

Known only as Swathi, the 34-year-old interior designer lived with her husband and four-year-old daughter on the fifth floor of the apartment block.

She had woken up to get a drink of water when she detected the smell of smoke.

When Swathi opened the front door, she found that a fire was spreading on that level.

She quickly woke up her husband and daughter and sent them to the ground floor while she went around and knocked on the doors of her neighbours.

But Swathi was eventually trapped on the 10th floor and decided to run to the roof as the fire had spread and cut off her route to the ground floor.

Firefighters found her lifeless body near a locked access door, which had likely prevented her from escaping the smoke-filled corridors.

Doctors confirmed later that she had died of suffocation.

 

More about

fires fatality india
