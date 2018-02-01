Woman dies tangled in mosquito net in Thailand house fire

A woman was killed and her husband severely injured when their two-storey wooden house in Uttaradit's Lablae district was engulfed in fire on Thursday morning.

Police said Niyada Kongnoon, 41, was killed while she was sleeping on the second floor of their home in Tambon Thungyung.

Her husband managed to escape the fire but was severely injured.



Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

The couple were still sleeping at 8am when the fire broke out, after having worked late-night shifts for several consecutive nights.

Fire fighters took about an hour to put out the blaze. The woman's father, Yom Kongnoon, 71, told police that he was cooking on the ground floor when he heard an explosion and rushed to see fire spreading from a wall plug where an electric fan had been plugged in.



Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

The fire was spreading fast as he shouted to the other two, but did not manage to awaken them before the mosquito net over their bed caught on fire. Yom said his daughter tried to escape but was entangled in the fast-burning mosquito net