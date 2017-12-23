Woman 'helped boyfriend' murder his fiancee

Police in Chumphon province yesterday arrested a 23-year-old woman for helping her boyfriend kill his bride-to-be and purchase a Bt7,000 (S$287) gun, said provincial police commander Pol Maj-General Sonthichai Awattanakulthep.

Naruemon Chuaysombat, an official of the Provincial Electricity Authority, also gave alleged killer Ronnachai Panchart, 26, a ride to the home of his fiancee, Nontiya Kruajatturat, to kill her in cold blood, and waited at an arranged place to pick him up after the murder.

Sonthichai said that when all of that was done, Naruemon then helped find a place to throw away the weapon. She was accused of three charges, including premeditated murder.

The commander was speaking at a press conference in which both suspects were also present. Ronnachai, who was scheduled to wed Nontiya tomorrow, had earlier tried to convince his bride-to-be to cancel the wedding as he had already made Naruemon his new girlfriend.

Nontiya repeatedly refused, leading to a heated argument. Police said that at about 1am on Tuesday, Naruemon dropped off Ronnachai near Nontiya's home in Salui community hospital, where she worked.

Ronnachai Panchart and his fianceePhoto: Facebook

The suspect then quietly broke into his fiancee's room and found her sleeping with the television on. The victim, police said, woke up and asked who was there in the dark and Ronnachai fired the gun at her chest, instantly killing her.

He fled the scene, met up with Naruemon and left in her car. They then threw away the weapon, which has since been recovered by the police.



Ronnachai earlier told police that he was drunk on the night of the murder and did not intend to kill Nontiya, who he said had followed him and his new girlfriend and repeatedly made threats against both of them.

Family of the victims claimed that cash of Bt700,000 and Bt10-worth of gold went missing from her room.