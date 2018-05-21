Woman in Korea drives car into designated driver after refusing to pay for service

The Ulsan District Court said Sunday it sentenced a woman to six months in prison suspended for two years on charges of physical battery, violation of the Road Traffic Act and destruction of public property.

According to police, the 37-year-old woman used a designated driver service after drinking in Jung-gu, Ulsan, at 12.10am on Jan 26. When the driver asked her to pay for the service, she reportedly refused and tried to leave the scene.

The driver said he tried to stop the customer by standing in front of the car, but the woman drove her car into his knees several times, according to reports.

Authorities said the woman's blood alcohol content was 0.078 per cent, over the nation's legal limit of 0.05, and she drove her car for nearly 500 meters. After being taken to the police station for questioning, the woman caused a disturbance and broke a flowerpot, police said.

The victim has reportedly been financially compensated for the minor injuries he sustained.