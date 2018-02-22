Woman lied about being robbed by Bangkok taxi driver; wounds were self-inflicted

A woman who claimed she was robbed by a taxi driver in Bangkok early Wednesday has admitted to filing a false complaint with police, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Pol Maj-General Thirapat Wongratpithak, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 4, said Thongprakai Suksriraj, 26, "admitted during the interrogation that she had made up the story".

"Her wounds were self-inflicted with an eyebrow tweezer. Now, police are waiting for medical results on whether she also used drugs."

Thongprakai had field a complaint at Lat Prao Police Station at 3.45am on Wednesday, saying she was robbed of her handbag with Bt14,000 (S$586.70) in cash at the Nida intersection while taking a taxi from an entertainment venue in the Ratchadaphisek area to her condominium in Seri Thai.

A police source said the investigators doubted her account and interrogated her for hours before taking her for a medical check-up to Nopparat Hospital.

The source added that investigators also checked footage from security cameras at the intersection and did not see the robbery incident.

Thirapat said scrutiny of footage from security cameras along the route found that the woman did take a taxi but she went straight to her condominium and did not stop at the intersection to withdraw money from an ATM as claimed.

The footage at the condo showed that she had got off the taxi and gone inside alone and she emerged with a friend about 30 minutes later and went to the police station.

Thirapat said police will hold a press conference later today and announce charges against the woman.