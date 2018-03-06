Woman makes goodbye video call and hangs herself

PATTAYA - A Laotian woman in Pattaya made a video call to her Thai husband to say goodbye and hanged herself while he was out drinking early on Monday.

Police were told of the incident at 4.30am and when officers arrived at Rompho Thong Court on Soi Vee See in South Patttaya, police found the husband, Watana Chinwong, 30, hugging the body of his wife, Wa, 36, in the lobby of the building.

Watana told police that he had left the rented room to drink with friends on Sunday morning and did not return until early on Monday after his wife had made a video call to him, in which she said she would hang herself.

He said he rushed back to find the room was locked from the inside and his wife did not reply so he sought help from staff to open the door.

On going inside he found that she had hanged herself and was barely breathing.He said he carried her to the ground floor to wait for help but when rescuers arrived his wife had already died.

Police found a partially-drunk whisky bottle and a power cable inside the fifth-floor rented room.