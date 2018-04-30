Woman reports theft, attempted rape by taxi driver on Bangkok expressway

A 28-year-old woman filed a police complaint on Sunday accusing a taxi driver of diverting from the route to her destination while she dozed off due to drunkenness, then robbing her of her valuables and attempting to rape her at a roadside spot on Chatuchak Expressway in Bangkok's Khan Na Yao district at around 1am on Saturday.

The woman, whose name was withheld, filed the complaint at 11am on Sunday with Sai Mai police station and also submitted as evidence CCTV footage from a restaurant in Soi Thong Lor 10 area where she hailed the taxi for a ride to Ratchadapisek area.

The woman initially said she did not remember much of the detail, said police.



Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Sai Mai deputy inspector Pol Captain Sathit Phaokaew brought her to the scene on the expressway where she reportedly escaped the suspect's vehicle and called for help from passing motorists while the suspect fled.

As the area was in Khannayao precinct's jurisdiction, police forwarded her case to the responsible precinct, Sathit said.

The woman said that she was drunk and dozed off after getting in the taxi. She said she woke to find the taxi had pulled over on Chatuchak Expressway near the exit to Sukhaphiban 5 Road and the driver - who she described as a middle-age man - was sitting in the backseat with her trying to molest and rape her.

She said she fought back and opened the door to get out of vehicle and called for help from passing motorists, prompting the suspect to flee. She later found that Bt2,000 (S$84) of cash in her wallet was gone along with the gold ring on her finger.