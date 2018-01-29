Woman sues plastic surgery centre for using bone from body donor in nose implant

Nanyang Siang Pau reported that a woman from Kaohsiung, Taiwan, sued a plastic surgery centre for using a soft bone from a body donor for her nose implants.

She reportedly discovered some issues with her nose after the surgery and decided to seek treatment from another plastic surgeon at a different hospital.

It was then that she found out that the soft bone used for her implants was likely from a body that was donated for medical education, research and training.

Furious with the shocking discovery, she filed a suit and demanded NT$730,000 (S$33,000) from the centre as compensation.

However, the court rejected her case because it was legal to use the soft bone obtained from a body donor.

The court ruled that only in cases involving the transplant of major organs such as liver and kidneys were patients required to source them from their own family members.

Other donated organs, it added, were usually obtained from body donors. This is the general practice in the country.

Having ruled so, the court, however, ordered the centre to compensate the woman the full cost of what she spent to fix her nose at the other hospital - it amounted to NT$139,000 (S$6,200).