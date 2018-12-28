Woman in Taiwan crashes into hubby's BMW and beats up mistress

It was a strange accident involving two cars bearing similar plate numbers, Nanyang Siang Pau reported.

This took place in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

As it turned out, the driver in a white Volvo was shopping with her daughter when she saw her husband walking intimately with another woman and suspected he was having an affair.

She tailed her husband's black BMW. When the husband realised this, he sped up and tried to evade his wife but she accelerated and crash-landed atop his car.

The wife then beat up the alleged mistress.