Woman threatens to jump from Hong Kong building over $35,000 in unpaid wages

A woman has threatened to jump from a Hong Kong building over unpaid wages, resulting in a stand-off with police and firefighters that has lasted more than 20 hours.

Police received a report from the woman's colleague at 12.10pm on Monday saying she was threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Causeway Bay on Hong Kong Island.

As of 8.30am on Tuesday, the woman was still hanging dangerously from the building's scaffolding, police said.

The building, Elizabeth House, has several floors of commercial space and about 20 residential floors.

The woman was reportedly asking for about HK$200,000 (S$35,000) in unpaid wages.

Photo: South China Morning Post

"A negotiator was sent there to talk to the woman and tried to persuade her to come down, but they are still trying," a police spokesman said.

Police added the woman had "disappeared" for a while after hours of confrontation on Monday but reappeared on the building's scaffolding at about 7am on Tuesday.

The northbound lane on Percival Street has been closed to traffic due to the incident, according to the Transport Department.

The case has been classified as an attempted suicide.

Photo: South China Morning Post

This article was first published in South China Morning Post