World Cup: Korea Football Association decline to press charges in egging case

South Korea's World Cup football squad arrive at Incheon international airport on June 29, 2018 after competing in the 2018 Russian World Cup.

SEOUL - The Korea Football Association (KFA) has decided not to pursue charges against people who threw eggs at the national team after they arrived home from the World Cup, police said on Tuesday (July 3).

South Korea lost their first two games in Russia, to Sweden and Mexico, and exited the tournament in the group stage, with not even a shock 2-0 win over Germany in their final match enough to see them through to the knockout stages.

While that historic victory - South Korea's first against Germany in the Finals - over the defending champions salved some of the wounds from a second consecutive early exit at a World Cup, some fans were furious with the team's showing and threw eggs at them as they were lining up for a photograph at Incheon airport on Monday.

on Twitter South Korea squad pelted with eggs and Union Jack cushions upon return home from Russia https://t.co/WAiEDZ6z8Z #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/zJkuomGSRr — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 29, 2018

On Tuesday, Yonhap News quoted Incheon International Airport Police as saying the KFA had decided not to pursue punishment for the egg-throwers.

"We first checked the KFA's intention whether it wants to punish the offenders before we launch our investigation," an Incheon airport police official said.

"Throwing eggs is considered an assault, but it's also an offence which can't be prosecuted without the victim's objection."

Four years ago, the team were pelted with toffees - an insult in Korea - when they returned home from Brazil after a miserable World Cup campaign.

Also read: South Korea's goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo is 'Man of the Match' against Germany