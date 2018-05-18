Xie Bin Growing In Confidence And Predicts KO Victory At ONE: UNSTOPPABLE DREAMS

Chinese star Xie Bin is making a name for himself in ONE Championship.

The 20-year-old Tianjin Top Team-trained athlete is looking to register his third straight win when he faces promotional newcomer Huang Shi Hao at ONE: UNSTOPPABLE DREAMS in Singapore on Friday, 18 May.

Xie kicked off his winning run with a unanimous decision victory over Mario Satya Wirawan. Then he submitted Chan Rothana in the second round of their bout as his career in ONE Championship started to gather momentum. That win meant a lot to the Chinese star.

“It was my first career finish, and it was in dominant fashion,” he says.

“Plus, I finished him with a D’arce choke, which is my signature move that I practised a lot in training. The match could not have ended any better.

“With the submission finish, I believe that I silenced a lot of critics and doubts from the media and fans – but most importantly, criticism from myself.”

Xie also says that strengthening of the coaching team at Tianjin Top Team has been a huge benefit to his game.

“In the past year, we have gotten some new coaches with ample mixed martial arts experience,” he says.

“And after Li Kai Wen and Ma Jia Wen’s United States expedition, they brought back many new tactics and training methods.

“I feel that I am truly developing into a much more well-rounded fighter – both mentally and physically.”

As well as developing his martial arts skills in Tianjin, Xie is also studying for an associate’s degree in sport science at the Province of Hunan Sports Vocational School, and is set to finish his course in June.

He says both his martial arts training and academic studies have actually complemented each other.

“My training and my experiences in ONE have helped me tremendously,” he says.

“It allows me to put the theories I learned in school to real practice. I now have a better understanding of how the human body works.

“I am also instructing others on nutrition and recovery. I have a lot to learn in this area by trial and error, but I do know that by sharing my experiences, I could be of service to others.”

With his studies and martial arts skills progressing well, Xie’s confidence is high ahead of his bout with Huang in Singapore.

Huang is an ADCC Grapple Asia Silver Medallist, but Xie is confident his all-around game will prevail against him.

“I know little about my opponent aside from his videos on YouTube,” he says.

“Based on what we saw, he is strictly a BJJ practitioner. I believe that my striking is much more advanced.

“I believe experience can, and will, be a factor. However, I will not take this lightly, as I debuted against a seasoned veteran and came out victorious.

“I believe that my team and training partners give me the absolute best advantage. In my last fight against Rothana, my team developed a training regimen geared towards his style, and came up with a game plan that I followed precisely. There is no difference this time against Huang.”

With his game plan set and his confidence high, Xie says he’ll take the action to Huang from the opening bell and look to dominate his opponent as he seeks a new achievement as a professional.

“I will be aggressive, stopping and capitalising from his takedown attempts, and hunting for my first career KO.”