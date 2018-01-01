Skip to main content
Asia
Xiong Jing Nan makes history, captures ONE Women’s Strawweight World Title
Stefer Rahardian shines in world title eliminator, decisions Muhammad Imran
Shinya Aoki chokes out Marat Gafurov in Jakarta
Sunoto taps out Rin Saroth at ONE: KINGS OF COURAGE
Yusup Saadulaev secures unanimous decision win against Masakazu Imanari
Victorio Senduk remains unbeaten in epic ONE return
Rene Catalan earns fourth straight win with finish of Peng Xue Wen
Indonesian-Led TKOs Highlight ONE: KINGS OF COURAGE Prelims
Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series to premiere on 22 January
Aung La N Sang set for Myanmar Return at ONE: QUEST FOR GOLD
Filipino star Joshua Pacio draws new assignment at ONE: GLOBAL SUPERHEROES
S Korean man murders sister 'in heat of the moment'
Forensic tests show ex-cop was Thai lottery winner but police await result of second test
Japan makes train bark like dog to scare animals from railway
Bitcoin use under scrutiny in Bali
Thai cops nab Pakistani passport forger with IS links
Failed ski resort looms over legacy of Pyeongchang Olympic Games
Duterte says may ban sending Filipinos to work in Kuwait due to abuses
For Lao fishermen, there is simply not enough fish to catch anymore
Bigdash out, Shemetov in at ONE: KINGS OF COURAGE
How ONE Championship’s investment in former stars is taking them to the next level
