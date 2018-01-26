Yago Bryan staying confident despite tough start in ONE

Yago “Codorninha” Bryan heads into ONE: GLOBAL SUPERHEROES looking to rediscover his form, and make a statement in the ONE Championship strawweight division.

Bryan takes on Japanese Grachan flyweight champion Hayato Suzuki at the Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, and the Brazilian is remarkably relaxed, despite a disappointing run of results.

“I do not put any pressure on myself. I like to compete comfortably,” the 25-year-old says.

“I am looking forward to the victory. I intend to put on a good match and leave the fans happy.”

Bryan’s relaxed nature can be traced back to his roots, when he decided that he wanted to compete as a martial artist for a living after watching videos of early martial arts tournaments. Now he’s living that dream, he’s happy with his lot in life.

“At the age of 13, I was introduced to the world of martial arts,” he says. “I was watching these videos, and when I arrived at school, I wanted to do the same moves they were doing. I was very troublesome at school.”

That trouble could have seen him strongly disciplined by his parents, but rather than chastise the youngster, they looked to help him find an outlet – martial arts.

“I was unruly,” he admits. “I was fighting at home and on the streets, and martial arts changed my life, because since I started training, I did not get involved in fights anymore. I started to get good grades and be calm.”

As a Rio boy, he didn’t have to look far for inspiration, with many of the athletes he’d watched on those early VHS cassettes actually living and training in the same city.

Bryan’s head coach Angelo Sergio eventually connected Bryan with his childhood heroes when he introduced him to legendary head coach of the Nova Uniāo gym, Andre Pederneiras.

“I spoke with my coach, and I let him know about my dream to compete for the Nova Uniāo team, and he helped me out,” Bryan explains. “Dedé [Pederneiras] is like a father to me. Everything I need, he always helps me.”

Bryan thrived under Pederneiras’ tutelage, winning the Shooto South American Strawweight Title in December 2014 before earning an opportunity to compete in the ONE Championship cage in 2015.

After joining ONE, things haven’t gone Bryan’s way. The Brazilian strawweight has competed three times under the ONE Championship banner to date, losing to former ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, Malaysian contender Gianni Subba, and former title challenger Roy Doliguez.

Despite the fact he’s still looking for his first win in the ONE Championship cage, Bryan says he’s actually encouraged by his performances, saying he believes he actually deserved to get his hand raised in two of the three matchups.

“In my first and last match, I do not think that I lost, and this encourages me,” Bryan explains.

“Gianni Subba was the only guy that beat me, and he has all my respect. This is a new year and the organisation will see a new “Codorninha.” I am ready to give all fans good matches.”

He faces yet another tough test this weekend, as he takes on Japanese veteran Suzuki, who is looking to rebound after suffering the first defeat of his professional career to current ONE Strawweight Champion Alex Silva.

Despite Suzuki’s obvious motivation and his heralded record, Bryan says he’s confident he can claim his maiden victory inside the ONE cage on Friday night, allowing him to seek a rematch with one of the men who defeated him earlier in his ONE career, Doliguez.

“Suzuki is a complete martial artist, and he proved that,” the Brazilian says. “I am glad that ONE Championship scheduled me to compete against one of the best athletes in the division.

“It does not matter if he wants to battle standing or on the ground. I am ready for this. He is an experienced guy. It does not scare me though. And I will not let this match go to the judges. I will finish him.

“Hopefully I win, and Suzuki will be the passport to a rematch against Roy Doliguez.”