Yingluck's $4.6 million mansion among assets seized over rice-pledging case

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra’s Bt110-million (S$4.6 million) mansion in Bangkok is among more than 30 of her assets that have been confiscated to pay the compensation demanded from her for damages stemming from her government’s rice-pledging scheme, her lawyer said yesterday.

Yingluck’s lawyer, Noppadon Laothong, said that the Legal Execution Department, which is under the Justice Ministry, in July last year started freezing the ex-premier’s bank accounts and claiming liens over several of her properties.

According to the lawyer, more than 30 of Yingluck’s assets have been affected by this ongoing operation. They include 10 land plots in Bangkok and the provinces, her mansion in Bangkok’s Soi Nawamin 111, a condominium suite, and 13 bank accounts with total deposits of over Bt1 million.

In her financial report submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Com-mission, Yingluck estimated that the mansion, where she had lived before fleeing the country last August, was worth Bt110 million. It was the highest-valued item among her reported assets.

In October 2016, the Finance Ministry issued an administrative order for Yingluck to pay Bt35 billion in compensation for damages allegedly stemming from her government’s corruption-plagued rice-pledging scheme.

Yingluck was held responsible for the damages in her capacity as government head and chair of the National Rice Policy Committee.

The Administrative Court on Monday rejected Yingluck’s request for an injunction against the administrative order, which in effect allows the authorities to resume the seizure of her assets.

Yingluck fled the country a few days before the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders was scheduled to deliver a verdict in a case against her in the rice-pledging case. A month later, the court sentenced her to five years in jail for negligence. She was later spotted in London around the New Year holidays.