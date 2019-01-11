YouTube star arrested in drugs bust

Supatra "Baitoey" Buakaew, 21 - who became an internet sensation in Thailand doing her "snake dance" to the song "Burn it Down" by Ahzee and Faydee in a Bangkok club in 2017 - has been arrested along with her 39-year-old alleged drug-dealer boyfriend Pornchai Khumkrong, the Metropolitan Police Bureau said on Thursday.

The drug bust netted two other male suspects Thanat Chiangwanna, 23, and Suchat Nilthong, 40. Police also confiscated from the four suspects 8kg of crystal meth or "ice", 6,000 methamphetamine pills and 3.8 grams of ketamine and seized assets worth Bt10 million (S$423,680), including three luxury cars, said deputy chief Maj Gen Daoloi Muendech.

Thanat and Suchat were arrested first on January 7, while their accomplice identified as Sorawit Daengbutdee escaped. They were allegedly delivering 1kg of ice in Soi Ram-Indra 117 in Min Buri district.

Police said they staked out the address following a tip-off about frequent drugs deliveries.

The subsequent search at their home in the same soi yielded another 6kg of ice and 6,000 meth pills, police said.

Pornchai was implicated as the two suspects' boss who gave them instructions about where to deliver the drugs. In return, the two men each got a monthly salary of Bt30,000. Police went to arrest Pornchai and Supatra at their home in Soi Sai Mai 56 where officers found almost 4 grams of ketamine and seized the three cars and other assets.

Police suspected Supatra was involved in the boyfriend's alleged drug trade as her names were on many of his assets, Daoloi said.