Yusup Saadulaev secures unanimous decision win against Masakazu Imanari

Yusup “Maestro” Saadulaev extended his win streak to five on Saturday, 20 January, as the Dagestani bested fellow BJJ black belt Masakazu “Ashikan Judan” Imanari via unanimous decision at ONE: KINGS OF COURAGE.

The highly-anticipated match turned into a seesaw grappling affair, as each competitor displayed the best version of their ground games before a capacity crowd at the Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia.

It started on even ground, with both men tussling for dominant control in the early going. The Dagestani got the better of the first exchange, as he tried to lock in a deep north-south choke and submit his nemesis.

manari, who remained as composed as he was during his majestic walkout, bided his time before making his grand escape. Still, he spent most of the opening round on his back, calmly negating his opponent’s strategic attack.

Imanari, a three-time DEEP Champion in two divisions, rebounded in the second stanza. He was on the hunt for a heel hook, and seemed to get stronger as the frame carried on.

There were few sudden movements as the grappling tacticians stayed patient during the round, but “Maestro” did show some flashes of offense late in the game, sticking Imanari with a pair of jabs.

Heading into the final round, it was anybody’s match. The Japanese athlete came out with a sense of urgency that became his undoing. A wild punch allowed Saadulaev to take Imanari’s back and score a takedown. The Dagestani controlled him on top, but was unable to pull of any sort of referee stoppage, causing the judges to render a decision that was ultimately awarded to him.

With the victory, “Maestro” breaks through the upper echelon of the bantamweight division. He is now in possession of a 17-4-1, 1 NC professional record, and spoils the ONE return of “Ashikan Judan,” who came back to the promotion after five and a half years away.