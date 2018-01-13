$100,000 to transform HDB maisonette into luxurious abode

WHO: A couple

HOME: Five-room HDB executive maisonette in Woodlands

SIZE: 1,679sqf

For homeowner Ivanna Cherylynn Tan Jumaat, it has always been her dream to own a maisonette apartment decked in luxurious Victorian-inspired furniture and designs.

When she and husband Tommy Low first acquired their twostorey resale flat in Woodlands, Ivanna jumped at the opportunity to fill her home with her favourite furniture items, which she had collected over the years.

Despite the glitzy pieces, the overall look exudes a cosy ambience, thanks to the large, cushy seats decked in satin, silk, velvet and fabric upholstery.

There are even some do-it-yourself projects that she created, including a table lamp clad in white feathers that sits in the living room. Ivanna was also bold in her choice of lighting fixtures, selecting a variety of chandeliers for the apartment.

With a renovation that amounted to $50,000, as well as approximately $50,000 for furniture and furnishings, the couple managed to transform their home into a luxurious abode.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.