$150,000 renovation for resort-inspired 3-bedroom condo

Textured and patterned design elements give this family home a contemporary and cosy atmosphere.

W H O

A family of six

H O M E

Three-bedroom condominium apartment near Redhill

S I Z E

1,765sqf

A well-designed home is one with a space that’s been used efficiently, no matter its size. This 1,765sqf apartment, home to a couple with two young boys and grandparents, is one example.

What was previously spacious but lacked character was transformed into a modern resort-inspired home that not only facilitates family bonding, but is a conducive space for working at home as well.

“We toyed with the idea of a light-hued, Scandi-inspired home, but this slowly evolved into a darker palette with more personalisation.

Many features were rooted in the homeowners’ – particularly the wife, who is a teacher – need for storage, and the need to uplift the dim space,” says Raymond Seow of interior design firm Free Space Intent.

The renovation cost the couple $150,000.

This includes erecting a study room with windows – which allows whoever is in the room to stay connected to the family while working, as well as allow more light in – and a dry kitchen, so the homeowners can bake while the helper does heavier cooking in the wet kitchen.

The decision to have the space eat into the large dining area did not worry the couple at all, as the sectioning creates a warm and familial atmosphere. And there’s even room for a long dining table!

Raymond also enhanced the home with patterned carpentry, such as the chevron-patterned shoe cabinet at the foyer and the hexagonal-cut laminates that clad the TV console-cum-storage area (which hides a bookshelf). The geometric cove ceiling, painted white to brighten the space, and hexagonal kitchen tiles add to the look.

To imbue a modern resort look, these features were given finishes with wood, stone, and concrete looks.

Greenery, like the artificial green wall, also peppers the home – making for a truly relaxing abode.

