Malaysian airlines waive flight change fees for polling day

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia Airlines Bhd and its sister airlines, FlyFirefly Sdn Bhd and MASwings Sdn Bhd, will be waiving their flight change fees for Malaysians with existing bookings during the upcoming 14th General Election.

In a statement, the flag carrier said this would enable Malaysians to fulfill their responsibility as voters.

Malaysia Airlines said the waiver was applicable for all types of tickets which travel date falls between May 8 to 10 inbound or outbound. Only one change is permitted and it must be done within 10 days from today.

“Passengers are allowed to delay their travel dates up to two months from the original date of travel. All fare subclass and seasonality surcharges apply as per purchased flight ticket fare rules,” it said.

AirAsia is also waiving flight change fees for bookings where the travel date falls on May 9, polling day.

In a statement, the airline said the offer only applies to Malaysian citizens and must be done within 10 days of April 10, when the Electoral Commission announced the polling day.

It said ticket holders may choose one of two options.

"Option 1: Move Flight: Perform one (1) date change for all bookings without flight change fee to postpone travel by up to thirty (30) days from the original travel date, subject to seat availability and any fare or tax differences; OR

"Option 2: Credit Account: Retain the fare value in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia, to be redeemed within 90 calendar days from the date of credit issue."

AirAsia advised guests travelling during the polling period to arrive at the airport earlier or use its web and mobile check-in facilities to avoid congestion.