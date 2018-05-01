This airline will pay you US$4,000 a month to travel the world with your BFF

Attention travel junkies: This airline is going to pay two people to travel the world this summer.

Icelandic budget airline WOW air is hiring two people to make downtown Reykjavik their home-base for the summer and make short trips to a selection of the 38 locations the airline flies to.

In each location, the duo will be asked to scout out local food favorites, cultural attractions, natural sites, nightlife and transportation and create digital guides focused on how to soak up all these opportunities while travelling on a budget. As Business Insider reports, the guides should include video blogs, Instagram stories, photos and any other creative digital storytelling formats the creator comes up with.

The winning duo - either two content creators or one who brings a friend, significant other or parent - will have to take eight two-to-four day trips to any WOW air destinations, plus a minimum of four domestic trips in Iceland. Cities serviced by WOW airlines include Barcelona, Berlin, Montreal, New York, Paris and Tel Aviv.

All of the trips must happen during the 10-week duration of the job, which runs from June 1 through August 15.

The travellers' home-base apartment in Reykjavik ​

Flights, hotels, travel activities and home base accommodation in downtown Reykjavik will all be paid for by WOW air. (The travellers' home-base apartment in Reykjavik - pretty nice digs - is pictured above.) In addition, WOW air tells CNBC Make It it will pay each guide a monthly stipend of approximately $4,000 per person.

on Twitter Now hiring for the world’s best summer job! ☀ Get paid to move to Iceland and travel the world creating travel content this summer ✈🌍 Show us what you got in your hometown and apply here 👉 https://t.co/jZdVcSZ3PN#wowtravelguide pic.twitter.com/CWU21dnrko — WOW air (@wow_air) April 23, 2018

Travelers will have to cover their own meals, as well as their travel to the closest city WOW air operates from on their way to Reykjavik.

To apply, would-be globe-trotters who are at least 18 years old and speak English must make a two-minutes-or-less travel video about their hometown and upload it to the WOW air Travel Guide website. One video will be selected as the winner and announced on May 18th on WOW air's social media channels.

The airline will be accepting applications for the role until May 14th.

"The expectations are high," Wow air says in a written statement about the contest. "This will likely be the biggest marketing campaign WOW air has launched."

This article was first published on CNBC