CNY 2018: Auspicious days and times to start work in The Year of the Dog

Start work on the right note in the coming Year of the Dog!

1) 19th Feb, Monday (Except for those born in the Year of the Rat) 9am to 1pm

2) 20th Feb, Tuesday (Except for those born in the Year of the Ox) 9am to 1pm

3) 22nd Feb, Thursday (Except for those born in the Year of the Rabbit) 7am to 1pm

4) 23rd Feb, Friday (Except for those born in the Year of the Dragon) 9-11am, 1-3pm

5) 26th Feb, Monday (Except for those born in the Year of the Goat) 7-11am

6) 28th Feb, Wednesday (Except for those born in the Year of the Monkey) 9-11am

This article was first published in Home & Decor.