Ditch these habits if you want to be taken seriously at work

Avoid being tardy

While being late for work occasionally is perfectly fine, tardiness is a quality that's universally undesirable.

If you're always late for work, we're pretty certain that your superiors (or your co-workers, if you're a superior), don't look at you with a lot of respect.

After all, if you can't show up to work on time, how can anyone trust you with other tasks?

Quit procrastinating

Okay, we get it. We procrastinate sometimes too, but, if you're procrastinating to the point that it affects the way you work and spikes your stress levels, it's a total no-no.

Never lie (or push the blame)

The next time you make a mistake at work, just own up instead of trying to push the blame onto someone else or pretending like it wasn't your fault.

We're sure your boss will appreciate you being honest and owning up to your mistakes. Plus, it bodes well for your reputation.

It's not okay to burn bridges

If you think, "What's the point of keeping in contact with these people? I won't need them again anyway!". You're wrong.

Even if you might not see this person again, word can get out that the two of you don't get along and it's just not worth risking your reputation over it.

