Elon Musk's Boring Company sold US$3.5 million worth of flamethrowers

After a successful run selling hats, billionaire Elon Musk's The Boring Company has expanded its offering to include flamethrowers.

Musk announced that his infrastructure firm had started selling flamethrowers Sunday. People were able to pre-order them for US$500 (S$655.28) each, and could buy an "overpriced" fire extinguisher with a "cool sticker" for US$30 as well.

The entrepreneur, who is also the CEO of car manufacturing firm Tesla and aerospace firm SpaceX, said Monday that The Boring Company had sold 7,000 flamethrowers. That means The Boring Company has sold at least US$3.5 million worth of its new product.

Musk's idea to start selling flamethrowers began as a joke in December, when he said that if his company sold 50,000 hats, it would start selling flamethrowers.

After 50k hats, we will start selling The Boring Company flamethrower — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2017

The billionaire posted a video to his Instagram account Sunday where he was seen wielding one of the weapons and charging toward the person filming him.

Musk also joked that the flamethrower was "sentient," its safe word is "cryptocurrency," and it "comes with a free blockchain."

Addressing legal and safety concerns, Musk said that the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) allows any flamethrower with a flame shorter than 10 feet, and said he would be "way more scared of a steak knife." The flamethrower starts shipping in Spring, according to The Boring Company's website.