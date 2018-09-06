Facebook to build first Asian data centre in Singapore, investing over $1.4 billion

Today, Facebook announced that their first custom-built data centre in Asia will be located in Singapore.

At 170,000 sq metres, the data centre is the result of an investment of more than S$1.4 billion, and will support "hundreds of jobs and form part of [Facebook's] growing presence in Singapore and across Asia."

It will be located at Data Centre Park, Tanjong Kling, and is expected to be operational in 2022.

Aside from rapid user growth in Singapore, VP of Infrastructure Data Centres at Facebook Thomas Furlong cited Singapore's "robust infrastructure and access to fiber", "talented local workforce, and a great set of community partners" as reasons for building the data centre here.

Some of Facebook's local community partners include the Economic Development Board Singapore and JTC.

He also added that Singapore also has "established policies that foster a business-friendly environment".

The Singapore Data Center will include new features to minimise the use of water, energy and land.

It is expected that the new StatePoint Liquid Cooling system can reduce the amount if peak water used by 20 per cent in climates like Singapore.

Just like their other Data Centres, the Singapore Centre will also be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, with the capacity to support about 150 megawatts.

The Singapore Data Centre will be 11-storeys high, and will be made out of perforated lightweight material which allows air flow and provides glimpses of the mechanical equipment inside.

This will be Facebook's 15th custom-built data centre in the world, which will be serving users in Asia and beyond.

This article was first published on Vulcan Post