Facebook overhauls News Feed to focus on what friends and family share

Jan 12, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook Inc will change the way it does business to emphasise "meaningful social interactions" rather than the type of News Feed scrolling that critics say is addictive, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday.

Zuckerberg said in a post on Facebook that the changes would be "major" and lead to a short-term drop in the time spent on the network, but that it would be better for users and for the business over the long term.

One of our big focus areas for 2018 is making sure the time we all spend on Facebook is time well spent. We built...

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, 11 January 2018

Facebook Social media
