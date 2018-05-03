Feeling sleepy? Here's how to stay awake at work

Much as work is purposeful, it can also get real boring.

As with everything else, it has its highs and lows, so sometimes it's as interesting as watching paint dry.

Find it hard not to nod off during those times and don't have the luxury of taking power naps in the office?

Then you'll want to try these tricks that can help you stay awake.

1. Use energising scents

It's no secret that essential oils can influence your mood, so it shouldn't be surprising that energising scents are able to recharge your mind and body. They include peppermint, jasmine, rosemary, lemon and sweet orange.

2. Drink water

This one may sound irrelevant but dehydration can leave you sleepy or dizzy, so it's important to drink plenty of fluids round the clock.

3. Listen to music

You've probably already tried this - though if you haven't, you should. You've got to listen to something upbeat, of course, and if you're tired of pop tunes you can always put some house music on.

4. Snack

But not just any snack, of course. Sugary foods may give you a burst of energy but your blood sugar levels will crash just as quickly. You should instead munch on snacks containing a mix of proteins, carbs and healthy fats, and they include whole wheat crackers, granola, yogurt and carrot sticks.

5. Go for a walk

Too lazy to get off your chair? You'll just feel even more lethargic by the minute. Take a walk and enjoy some fresh air for the sleepiness to diminish instantly.

6. Talk to a colleague

Engaging in conversation gets your mind working again. A 10-minute chat with colleagues will probably give you just the boost you need to make it through another hour.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore