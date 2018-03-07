Forbes' 96th-richest Robert Kuok is oldest billionaire in top 100 list

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian tycoon Robert Kuok is the 96th richest person in the world according to Forbes' 2018 Billionaires List.

The list, that was released on Wednesday, rates Kuok's fortune last year at US$14.5 billion (S$19.7 billion), making him the richest person in Malaysia and the 96th richest in the world.

At present, Forbes estimates Kuok to be worth US$15.4 billion (S$20.3) at current market value.

At age 94, Kuok is the oldest person in the Top 100 of the billionaires' list.

He founded internationally renowned Shangri-la Hotels in Singapore in 1971.

In this year's list, Forbes pinned down a record 2,208 billionaires from 72 countries and territories.

Americans lead the way with a record 585 billionaires on the list, followed by mainland China with 373.

Amazon chief executive officer and founder Jeff Bezos was named the richest person on the planet, with a net worth estimated to be US$112 billion, resulting in him moving ahead of Bill Gates, who dropped to No. 2.

Bezos is the first ever centi-billionaire, becoming the only person to appear in the Forbes ranks with a 12-figure fortune.

Meanwhile, Tencent Holdings chairman Ma Huateng is the 17th richest person in the world, with a US$45.3 billion net worth while Alibaba's executive chairman Jack Ma is ranked at 20th with a US$39 billion net worth.