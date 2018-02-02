The future of insurance in BT Weekend

Feb 02, 2018

DATA, data everywhere – and a revolution in the making for insurance. Our Brunch cover feature on Saturday explores how insurers are making use of big data to better price risk, nudge customer behaviour and ease the processing of claims. 

In our Investing & Wealth section, we have Daryl Guppy investigating Australia’s fractious relationship with China via the  Aussie dollar, and part two of an in-depth analysis of Reits in the CFA Singapore Insights column; while The St Gallen Institute of Management in Asia writes on winning the deal through networking strategy in private equity.

Elsewhere in the paper, our Offbeat columnist spells out why fakery in a campaign – especially where social media is involved – always rings false. Meanwhile, the #metoo movement picks up speed and heat, leaving sozzled travellers pondering what exactly is politically correct and when lines are crossed, says our Saturday Soapbox columnist.

Pure Fitness makes a comeback with its most progressive  facility yet, as The Finish Line discovers, while Disrupted checks out the Audi A8 and its self-driving technology, safety features and other innovations. And our Steering Column writer finds that the Mercedes GLS sounds like an intimidating leviathan on paper, but is actually a gentle giant.

